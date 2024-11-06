This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

The Dae Fairy Duster Dry Shampoo has become one of my favorite beauty products. This product is a powder that absorbs oil and adds volume to oily hair. Additionally, the scent is a light citrus scent, that is not overpowering. Before purchasing this product, I did my research for the best non-aerosol and non-toxic dry shampoo. Many of the articles that I read championed the Dae Fairy Duster Dry Shampoo as the best option, and that it is also cruelty-free, vegan, and made of recyclable packaging. As a previous non-dry shampoo user, I was initially skeptical of how well this product works but was immediately impressed. Since I only wash my hair once a week, I used this product on my “day 5” hair, which was relatively oily and I immediately saw a difference in the way my hair looked. My hair instantly had more volume and looked like it was just freshly washed. Furthermore, I did not need to use much product on my hair either, as a little bit was extremely effective. The packaging is easy to maneuver and is also very aesthetically pleasing. I also purchased the brush that goes along with the dry shampoo, and it definitely helped with the working of the powder into my roots and provided precision during the application process. Overall, the Dae Fairy Duster Dry Shampoo has become a staple in my hair products, as it allows my hair to look and stay fresh in between wash days.