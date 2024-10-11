Creating A Sense Of Normalcy At College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the onset of my college career begins, I’ve made it a top personal priority to create a sense of normalcy in this new space of mine. In order to support my mental health/well-being and alleviate any academic stresses, I have attempted to balance my personal self alongside my educational work. With that being said, I offer my best tips to date in order to create a positive routine that includes a variety of activities and self-preservation methods.

Going out to dinner

Trying new restaurants in Worcester and Boston are on the top of my activity list this semester. It’s always fun to dress up, enjoy a fresh meal, and the company of your friends. I tried Mercantile, in downtown Worcester, last weekend and was highly impressed by the vibrant atmosphere, wide menu, and excellent service.

Exercise

The human body is meant to move! Exercise looks different for everyone but going on a walk around campus (there’s plenty of hills to conquer), hitting up the Jo, or attending a spin class is invaluable advice. Exercise is an automatic energy booster and improves sleep. Being outside will allow you to connect with nature and consume the benefits of the sun.

Sweet Treat

Sweet treats are always necessary! Whether that means walking to Kimball with friends hoping to obtain the last few bits of soft serve or grabbing a slice of funfetti cake, sweet rewards are instant mood boosters. My friends and I always order cookies from either Crumbl or Insomnia Cookies, which is located right down the road from campus. We look forward to trying new flavors and toppings each week.

Everything shower

The best self-care routine of the week is an everything shower. Washing hair, exfoliating, shaving, using hair oils, moisturizing, putting on a face mask, and completing the process with a clean set of pj’s works for me everytime! Although the dorm showers can be a bit daunting, making time to enjoy a hot steamy shower will allow you to relax and regain focus before retiring for the night.

Clean your space

Cleaning your dorm room is essential for concentration and purpose. Each week, usually after classes, I attempt to tidy up my space. This includes swiffering, wiping down surfaces, doing a refrigerator restock, making my bed, and emptying out the trash. Re-entering a cleansed environment after a long day of classes is always refreshing.

ManiPedi’s

Finding a nail salon that suits your needs is vital for a little TLC. Both VIP Nails and Creative Nails have been great options. Getting off campus and exploring Worcester, while indulging in a little pampering, offers a well earned diversion.

Giving yourself grace

Although creating a new routine can feel overwhelming, allowing yourself to stay present and giving yourself allotted downtime is essential. You may feel like you are on a treadmill that just won’t stop, but take the time to decompress. Enjoy the comfort and security of your bed. Start a journal, to put those thoughts down on paper. Or listen to your favorite music or explore new music genres. You deserve a break!

Prioritize deadlines

In order to keep organized and lessen the weekly load, devote sufficient time to complete assignments and study, avoiding the urge to procrastinate. I utilize the app ‘Notion’ to import all due dates and to create a weekly “to do list”. A planner is also an efficient method of organization. It’s a great tool to carry with you, keeping track of assignments.

Movie nights

Making popcorn in your dorm microwave and parking yourself on the common room couches with friends to watch a film on a big screen is a fun way to feel at home.

Become familiar with on campus resources

Becoming familiar with on campus resources is quite important when creating routines. Knowing that Holy Cross aims to support students’ physical and mental well being is reassuring in times of distress. The Ciampi Wellness center, which offers spaces to watch TV, get a massage, or study, is a hidden gem. Additionally, the Chaplain’s Office is infamous for their bagel Wednesdays and daily cookie offerings. Lastly, a quick shuttle run to the Blackstone Shopping Center definitely serves as retail therapy. Who doesn’t love a Target outing?