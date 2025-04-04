This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As we enter the last full week of March, Easter break is upon us. With only 3.5 weeks of classes until April 16, the semester has started to fly by. With an increasing amount of assignments, projects, and presentations, students are experiencing the symptoms of spring fever. The change of seasons, from winter to spring, not only brings warmer weather and longer days but also releases feelings of excitement and energy as the transition into summer awaits. Due to the way the calendar falls this year, students will only have one full week of classes after they return from Easter break before final exams.

Since my family and I are Greek Orthodox, we celebrate Orthodox Easter. This year, Easter and Orthodox Easter are on the same day. Orthodox Christians follow the Julian calendar, with Easter alway occurring following the first full moon after Passover. Non-Orthodox Christians follow the Gregorian calendar, with Easter occurring on the first Sunday after the full moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox. As a result, I will be home to celebrate with my family. Our celebrations look somewhat different, as the Greek Orthodox festivities begin the night before around midnight. Crowds gather on Holy Saturday with a candlelight procession as Easter services commence.

Easter Sunday, my family and I travel to my aunt’s house in northern New Jersey where she hosts a big gathering and celebration. Children of all ages participate in the annual Easter egg hunt, with several golden eggs concealing a monetary prize. Then, a feast is held in which the most glorious food is served. Lamb is roasted, spanakopita is prepared, mezzes are assembled, and fresh salads are mixed, though the Greek chicken and potatoes always remain my absolute favorite.

The night culminates with the enjoyment of various pastries such as homemade koulourakia, paximadia, and baklava. As I absorb the food, I am transported back to a different period and place. A time that was simplistic, uncomplicated, and humble. The food, my primary source of comfort, embodies the immigrant experience. It’s a vessel that returns me to Greece, to my grandparents’ village; a place filled with farms, animals, fig trees, and grape vines. In an obscure way, it defines the meaning of family. The traditions, the customs, and the common bonds all serve to promote my growth and individuality. It isn’t the food that creates the security; it’s the presence of my family that does.

At the end of the night, a fun and friendly game called ‘tsougrisma’ is played. It involves taking hard-boiled eggs, which are dyed red to symbolize the blood of Christ, and testing their strength. Each player holds a red egg and taps the end of their egg to the other player’s egg. The person with the unbroken egg then attempts to crack the opposite end of their opponent’s egg. The player who successfully cracks both ends is declared the winner.

The day itself is filled with thrill, memories, and entertainment. It reminds me of the importance of upholding traditions, as well as passing them on to future generations. Holidays provide me with a much needed break from my daily routine. Thus, I look forward to traveling back to New Jersey to reunite with my extended family.