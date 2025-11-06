Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Universal Job Skills Hero?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Universal Job Skills Hero?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Photo by Anthony Shkraba from Pexels
Holy Cross | Career

Corporate Bum

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Sophia Tran Student Contributor, College of the Holy Cross
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As college students, we are always sitting down doing homework or in class. But unfortunately, for many of us in our future careers, we may be sitting at a desk for hours on end. Have you ever heard of “office chair butt”? Well, it is sort of funny, but from sitting so long, some people actually feel like it affects their physical body. I got this idea because one of my roommates told me how her doctor said she needs to start working out to create good habits for when she goes into her accounting field post-graduation. I thought it was really funny, but I actually thought more about how so many students can get into a slump during schoolwork. 

It is not just about your physical “office chair butt”, but it is also important to go on a walk a few times a week. This can clear your mental health and give you a break from the stress of doing so many tasks. I typically enjoy lifting in the gym, but that is not for everyone. I recommend even going on a leisurely walk on the treadmill and listening to your favorite playlist. If you start a habit of this now, this can be great for a future stressful career. 

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Sophia Tran

Holy Cross '27

My name is Sophia and I attend Holy Cross. I am a psychology major and a creative writing minor. I am from Andover Massachusetts and attended Andover High School. Growing up I've always loved writing. I especially love writing about things that interest me, which is why I chose to be a part of HerCampus.