Corporate Bum

As college students, we are always sitting down doing homework or in class. But unfortunately, for many of us in our future careers, we may be sitting at a desk for hours on end. Have you ever heard of “office chair butt”? Well, it is sort of funny, but from sitting so long, some people actually feel like it affects their physical body. I got this idea because one of my roommates told me how her doctor said she needs to start working out to create good habits for when she goes into her accounting field post-graduation. I thought it was really funny, but I actually thought more about how so many students can get into a slump during schoolwork.

It is not just about your physical “office chair butt”, but it is also important to go on a walk a few times a week. This can clear your mental health and give you a break from the stress of doing so many tasks. I typically enjoy lifting in the gym, but that is not for everyone. I recommend even going on a leisurely walk on the treadmill and listening to your favorite playlist. If you start a habit of this now, this can be great for a future stressful career.