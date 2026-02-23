Consider These Card Games to Liven Up Your Next Girls’ Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

An activity that is always a reliable source of entertainment is a card game! They’re competitive, social, and exciting. My friends and I have been in a bit of a card game phase lately; a deck of cards accompanies us around the coffee table of an apartment or even in a public setting on a Thursday night. These are some of my favorite games to play:

We’re Not Really Strangers

While this game isn’t competitive, it is full of meaning. Without question, you will establish connections with your fellow players, as this game prioritizes positivity and lifting each other up.

Cards Against Humanity

The amount of creativity that goes into every card always has my friends and me questioning the brains behind the operation (the operation being the creation of this classic game). If you’re looking for amusement, you’ll find it as soon as you open this game’s box!

BS/Cheat

This is a great means of using a normal deck of cards. Even if you don’t end the game as a winner, you’ll undoubtedly gain some valuable information: you’ll be able to determine who is and isn’t good at lying!

UNO: Show ‘Em No Mercy

As this version of UNO is a more elevated version of the classic, a whole new level of entertainment is brought to the table. There are more cards, stricter rules, and higher stakes!

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

If the title of this card game made you laugh, actually playing it certainly will. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza centers around speed and reaction, resulting in inevitable mistakes and, therefore, plenty of humorous moments.