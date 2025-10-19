Confessions of a Shopaholic: My Breakthrough Realization

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ask anyone who knows me-or every cashier at every mall in Massachusetts-I am a true shopaholic. Frankly, there is no more gratifying feeling than purchasing an outfit or an accessory I’ve been pining for-a beautiful new structured top or gorgeous pair of bedazzled kitten heels (purchased this week for my upcoming 21st birthday outfit, I have to admit).

Especially when I’m not feeling my best, shopping has always been a welcome respite. The past few weeks have been especially tough, and so today, I decided, let’s go to TJ Maxx and HomeGoods and browse around. It’s a little self-care ritual I love to perform, particularly in the fall. As I strolled around aisles, oohing and aahing over stylish bags and jewelry and hair clips, I picked up a set of gorgeous polka dot hair clips. Perfect, I thought, I’ll treat myself a little bit, I’ve been having a rough time. Texting with my lovely HerCampus sister, Callie, convinced me I was making the right choice-you’d have to be crazy to ignore Callie advice.

I got about five steps to the register before I paused, gazing down at the glossy clips nestled in my hand. And all of a sudden, it clicked. After years of my spending controlling me-with every swipe of the card or click of “order” feeling beyond my power-I looked down at the plastic clips in my hand. They were hair clips. I would still be having a tough time after buying them. I would still get sad, insecure, cry, feel lost-and I would be $7 more broke. No “double-lined snatching” bodysuit or trendy purse is going to erase my insecurities, fears, or anxieties. The only thing that can be bought that could help remotely with that is, let’s be real, therapy.

As trivial as this realization may seem, it honestly cleared up my brain very nicely, which most of the time, is bogged down by “the shoppies” and more major life anxieties.

Moving forward, I’m hoping I can make a real change, with shopping not controlling my life or being a solution to my stresses. Wish me luck-who knows if this is actually sustainable? But I’ll never know until I try!