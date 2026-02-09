Combatting winter scaries

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The winter scaries are so real. Despite the exciting buzz of being back on campus and the joy and relaxation from winter break with our families lingering, it can be so easy to succumb to the inevitable winter scaries. Our skin has not seen the sun in a while, homework seems to pile up at an exponential rate, it is cold, and the sunset seems to roll around way too fast each day. Now that I am on my second winter at Holy Cross, I feel as though I have developed some tricks for making the winter a little less scary and romanticizing every season of school life (though some are way colder than others).

My first trick is romanticizing every day! For me, this includes getting ready for class and making even the mundane 9:00 am a bit more special especially when the walk there can get brutal. I try my best to pick out outfits that are both warm and make me feel confident and put together. Whether this includes your favorite pair of jeans, a new sweater, or accessorizing a sweat set, the small change of picking a weather-appropriate outfit that makes you feel good and excited to step into your day is a game changer. Also, when getting ready, I love listening to music to both wake up my brain and get myself in a positive mood when starting my day.

Another trick I try is doing everyday tasks with friends. I look forward to when my friends and I leave the library to grab Starbucks, meet in between classes for lunch at Croads, and have “family dinner” at Kimball every night. When the cold is not unbearable, walking with friends or popping off campus for coffee or errands also builds in stress-relieving and mood-boosting blocks into days that can get repetitive, dark, or lonely.

Finally, I never underestimate the power of Vitamin D! While I may rely on a little makeup to replicate the sun on my face, the sun is still accessible and so helpful in combatting winter scaries. In the library or in Cool Beans, sitting by a window helps a lot. My roommate and I also leave our blinds permanently up in our room, allowing refreshing afternoon sunlight and natural sunrises into Wheeler. It makes all the difference!