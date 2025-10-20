College Halloween Costume Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October…the spookiest time of the year! The start of the fall and the season of Halloween. I’ve dressed up every Halloween since I was little. College makes Halloween even more special, because usually you need 2-3 costumes, sometimes even 4. My friends and I always stress about what to wear for our costumes. Below are some ideas. I think, basic or non-basic, you can make any costume cute!

Vampire: This is a classic costume, but it is super easy! Find a black corset top and black pants or a skirt. Then, add some fake blood to yourself, and you are instantly a vampire.

Mermaid: I think this idea is really cute. Find a sparkly blue or green top and buy some seashells and fish net pieces to accessorize.

Super Heroes: I think this is good for a solo or group costume. You can usually find store-bought superhero costumes or buy your own clothes to match the colors of the hero you choose.

Dalmatian: Polka dot tops are very trendy right now, so add a twist to this by making yourself into a dalmatian. Get a cute black and white polka dot top and add some dog ears on your head.

Jersey Shore: If you know the show Jersey Shore, all the characters dress super 2000s and wear low-rise pants, big hoops, and bright eyeshadow.

Animals: Animal print is popular, so being different types of animals can be a good costume. There is cheetah print, cow print, zebra print, and even tiger stripes. Amazon has a lot of good options for animal print tops.

Popstar: Pick your favorite pop star and dress like her! I’ve heard of ideas like Sabrina Carpenter or Tate McRae. Especially if you have the same color hair as a celebrity, there is no need for a wig.