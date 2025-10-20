College Halloween Costume Ideas

October…the spookiest time of the year! The start of the fall and the season of Halloween. I’ve dressed up every Halloween since I was little. College makes Halloween even more special, because usually you need 2-3 costumes, sometimes even 4. My friends and I always stress about what to wear for our costumes. Below are some ideas. I think, basic or non-basic, you can make any costume cute!
Vampire: This is a classic costume, but it is super easy! Find a black corset top and black pants or a skirt. Then, add some fake blood to yourself, and you are instantly a vampire.
Mermaid: I think this idea is really cute. Find a sparkly blue or green top and buy some seashells and fish net pieces to accessorize.
Super Heroes: I think this is good for a solo or group costume. You can usually find store-bought superhero costumes or buy your own clothes to match the colors of the hero you choose.
Dalmatian: Polka dot tops are very trendy right now, so add a twist to this by making yourself into a dalmatian. Get a cute black and white polka dot top and add some dog ears on your head.
Jersey Shore: If you know the show Jersey Shore, all the characters dress super 2000s and wear low-rise pants, big hoops, and bright eyeshadow.
Animals: Animal print is popular, so being different types of animals can be a good costume. There is cheetah print, cow print, zebra print, and even tiger stripes. Amazon has a lot of good options for animal print tops.
Popstar: Pick your favorite pop star and dress like her! I’ve heard of ideas like Sabrina Carpenter or Tate McRae. Especially if you have the same color hair as a celebrity, there is no need for a wig.