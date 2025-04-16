This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

With Holy Cross this month talking about sustainability, I decided to look into which makeup brands are actually “clean.” Clean makeup means that the ingredients are environmentally friendly and don’t use harmful chemicals that many other makeup brands may use. On Sephora.com, they actually tell if the makeup is clean or not with a big green check mark.

ILia: The Ilia brand is clean, and I’ve heard great things about their mascara. They have a brown shade and a black shade.

Saie: Saie is actually one of my favorite brands and I did not even realize that their makeup is organic! They are award winning in 2024. I absolutely recommend their bronzing drops for a light dewy look. I also love their liquid blush, because it is not too pigmented.

Kosas: Kosas has become a very popular brand. They have really good concealers. One of their concealers contains caffeine and hyaluronic acid in it to make your under eyes even brighter.

Milk: Milk has been around for a long time. They have great products, but one of their newer products is the jelly blush. It is a cheek tint or you can use it as a lip tint. It also is not too expensive, priced at $24.

Haus Labs: The brand by Lady Gaga, has a ton of clean products. Their foundation is highly rated and super full coverage. It is hard to find foundation for sensitive skin, so this is definitely a great option. They also have a highlighter stick, which I have not tried but is on my wishlist.