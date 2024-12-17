This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, that’s right it’s TIME (insert Mariah Carey note)!! Sleigh bells, Jingle bells, Carol bells… Well, you get the idea.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and also the busiest! I know for me, Christmas has felt a little less magical these last two years due to getting out of school so late, stressing from finals week, to Christmas shopping and it can be very overwhelming. Last year I found myself wondering “Where are you Christmas?” Well I have just the gift in mind to get you and myself into the holiday cheer!

So, this week I presented my final presentation in my psychology class, and my group discussed how music affects our moods and emotions. So to combat all the stress and get back into the holiday cheer, I have decided to share my beautifully curated “Christmas (play) list” with you. I will be recommending 10 songs that will get you in that Christmas spirit!

Christmas Wrapping – The Waitresses

A catchy song about how Christmas magic’s brought this tale to a very happy ending.

Wonderful Christmas – Paul McCartney

With this song you’ll be Simply having a wonderful Christmas time.

All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

I’m not even gonna put a corny quote here. Enough Said.

Last Christmas – Wham!

Last year, there was a #Wham challenge, where you had to go the whole month of December without hearing this song. Well that is so last year. And we are here for it this year!

Underneath the Christmas Tree – Kelly Clarkson

Everything changed after this wonderful Christmas song was dropped!

This Christmas – Chris Brown

Hey, I don’t really like the artist but it wouldn’t be Christmas if I didn’t hear this song.

With You This Christmas – Why Don’t We

Why Don’t We was my saving grace after One Direction broke up. And this song is just so.. “Gen-Z” Christmas to me, I can’t explain it!

Candy Cane Lane – Sia

This whole album is perfection but this song is seriously a standout! It’ll make you wish you could take a trip down Candy Cane Lane!

Believe – Josh Groban

The perfect end to a perfect Christmas movie – The Polar Express!

Mistletoe – Justin Beiber

The music video to this is just so cozy and wholesome. And who knows who you’ll end up with under the Mistletoe.

Bonus presents:

Little Saint Nick – The Beach Boys

I love a good harmony, especially when it’s for Christmas

It’s The Most Wonderful Time of The Year – Andy Williams

The song title says it all.

Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms

Who can forget that iconic Mean Girls dance!