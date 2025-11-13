Chaos, Costumes, and Crusaders 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past weekend had to have been one of the most hectic weekends yet. With both Halloween and Parent’s Weekend taking place, I felt like I was going a million miles an hour. This chaos did not outweigh the fun, though, as I had an absolute blast spending countless hours with family and friends. Thursday and Friday were dedicated fully to school and Halloween, as I dressed up with my best friends and got to celebrate the holiday. Come Saturday morning, I was already exhausted but so excited to meet up with my family. My parents and my youngest brother, Jonah, hit the road Saturday morning and drove the two and a half hours from Maine to Worcester. Once they arrived, I met them at the baseball field and introduced and reintroduced them to my friends and their parents. There truly is nothing better than having all my favorite people in one place! We spent the afternoon at the tailgate and watched the Crusaders play, all in the great company of friends. That evening, I went out to dinner with my parents and Jonah at Mari e Monte, a lovely Italian restaurant. The ambiance was charming and the food was delicious, making the dinner a true 10/10. Afterwards, it was time for my parents to head back to the hotel, as my brother is only five and it was getting to be past his bedtime. We said our goodbyes as they dropped me off at campus, and then we went our separate ways. This weekend was definitely exhausting, but truly worth it!