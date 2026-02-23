Change Your Langage

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I feel like I have seen an uptick in people using the R word – referring to someone as autistic when they do not know if they are or simply are not, or saying someone is disabled in a joking way. Throughout my life, I have been made very aware of the harm that comes with using ableist language. I fall short by using words like Stupid and Idiot, that do stem from actual diagnoses people used to be given, but I am still trying to steer away from that language. Yet, so many people I have overheard or that I know fall short and use these words as if they were any other word. Most people have grown up understanding that the R word is bad, yet it is still commonly said. Saying autistic to describe someone who has certain traits or saying you are disabled when you are not is extremely problematic.

Being a Disability Rights minor and someone passionate about this topic, I know how disability rights always gets put on the back burner compared to other movements. Yet, it is equally important, and saying harmful words in your everyday language is hurtful and damaging. When you describe someone as “Retarded” or “Autistic” for acting in a certain way, you are pinning every person with a disability to that action, devaluing their abilities and who they are apart from that label. Before you throw these words around, spend time with the people you are disrespecting, and I promise these harmful words will leave your vocabulary.

All I’m saying is change your language. It is not hard to simply stop calling your friend Retarded. I never have and I have survived this long. Bring respect into every conversation, and be more creative with your language. There is no need to disrespect others with every joke you make.