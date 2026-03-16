Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Boston!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have yet to attend South Boston’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, immediately add it to your college bucket list! Experiencing the city’s energy first-hand is the perfect way to close out the fun-filled weekend. If you’re travelling to Boston from the Worcester area like my friends and I have in the past, here’s what a typical itinerary has looked like for us:

Finalize the train route(s) we’ll be taking before leaving for the day

Uber to Worcester’s Union Station

Train ride from Union Station to South Station

* Take note: The party really does start on the train ride to Boston since you’re guaranteed to encounter students from other schools who are in the mood to celebrate!

Grab Dunkin once we get to Boston

Walk to the Parade route and find a spot on the sidelines

Watch the Parade

* Pro Tip: Sit on someone’s shoulders for a bit if it becomes difficult to see!

Find some real food…a bacon, egg, and cheese from Tatte can revive you like no other!

Begin travelling back

* Admittedly, my friends and I have Ubered from Boston to Worcester instead of enduring another train ride that can take up to twice as long…considering we split the cost between all of us, it was well worth it!

While you’ll likely be in for a long day, experiencing this St. Patrick’s Day parade at least once is an absolute must. Your itinerary may differ, but no matter where your day takes you, you’ll certainly be leaving with a story to tell. My best piece of advice is simple: stay safe, hydrated, and most importantly, have fun!