Cantor Art Gallery

At Holy Cross, we have access to so many amazing resources and opportunities that many students don’t know about. This week, my photography class took a short walk from the Millard Art Center to the Prior Performing Arts Center to experience Impetus, this year’s faculty visual arts show. Located on the top floor, the Cantor Gallery offers rotating exhibits for students and non-students to explore. While I had been in the PAC, I had never ventured up to the gallery before.

The current Impetus display features various art forms including photography, sculpture, painting, and more. All pieces feature a brief description of their meaning and intention. I was lucky enough to hear Professor Colleen Fitzgerald talk about the process of creating each of her pieces. The overall goal was to represent her family in a more interactive way rather than a traditional photo album. She used photographs and found unique family records, like past report cards, to show how time has passed. Through methods of weaving and layering, she displays multiple generations of her family full of similarities and differences.

Visiting the Cantor gallery during class time has encouraged me to keep up with future events held in the space. I hope to take advantage of every opportunity Holy Cross has to offer during my last few months on campus. I encourage everyone, whether it be the Cantor Gallery or another unique experience, to look into upcoming events on and around campus.