Breaking News: The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is Back

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lights, Cameras, Angels! Yes, I am talking about the one and only Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The show took place in New York on October 15, the same time as last year’s show. And can I just say, wow, what a difference a year can make! I have been anticipating this show for months since they started dropping their lineup for the show. Angel legends include Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, The Hadid Sisters, and Barbara Palvin, and rising icons like Ashley Graham and Anok Yai.

I think it’s safe to say that the Fashion Show is back and in full swing, and I couldn’t be happier. I did a review last year, so check it out if you want to be fully up-to-date on your VS Fashion Show knowledge. Regardless, the show is actually back this year, and that’s all that matters.

The modernized new takes on the traditional Victoria’s Secret styles and aesthetics were most appreciated. Jawara Wauchope, renowned hairstylist, was brought onto the VSFS team this year, and can we all say “Thank you!” because there were no slicked-back hairstyles this year. Instead we were given a contemporary “bombshell blowout” that featured bouncy, sleek, but still voluminous, hair looks that were absolutely beautiful, playful, and Victoria Secret-esque.

Now let’s talk about the looks and wings that were put together. I mean, I can’t complain, but I can’t do much praising either—well, maybe a little. I adored most, if not all, the looks on the runway. I don’t think I can say the same for the wings, not including a nine-month pregnant Jasmine Tookes opening the show with a pearl-shaped-clam-cage moment, which, by the way, was absolutely breathtaking. Not only because she was glowing, but also because she was the second black model to ever open a VSFS and also the first pregnant model to open the show. Can you say “iconic”?

Moving onto the entertainment, which was amazing. Composing an all-woman lineup again this year were Madison Beer, the k-pop idols of TWICE, Karol G, and Missy Elliot. All the performers were such standouts and really fit the vibe of VS, but most notable was Karol G who absolutely set the stage on fire. I’m definitely going to be one of her monthly listeners now.

Other notable mentions from the show were the athletes and influencers showcased, along with the comeback of their little sister brand, PINK, in the VSFS which we didn’t get last year. I have always enjoyed the PINK categories in the past, so this was such a pleasant surprise. The interactions and facial expressions were also something to note this year. Last year it felt very stoic, but this time around it felt so fun, flirty, and confident. I don’t know what they put in the water this year, but I’m loving it.

I’m just glad all my financial contributions to Victoria Secret finally paid off. I can’t wait to see next year’s show!