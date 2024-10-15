This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I think we can all agree that we are ready for a break. Essays on top of exams on top of homework assignments have no doubt drained most students on campus. Going straight from high-intensity and incredibly busy days to resting on my couch sounds like a dream. But it also sounds like it could get old after a few days. Holy Cross generously gives us an almost 10-day break so, when being glued to the couch gets too repetitive, here are some fun activities you can indulge in to cure your boredom.

Hot Girl Walks

I don’t know about you guys, but sometimes working out in the very public environment of the Jo can become overwhelming. When I go home for break I look forward to being able to walk outside in the fresh air and not being surrounded by Holy Cross’ entire student body (or what feels like it most days). I put on my cutest athleisure outfit, played an engaging playlist, and set off on my walk! I love to invite my friends, my mom, or even my puppy to join me on some of my walks as well.

Work on internships!

Hold on… I don’t mean to stress you out but applying for internship season is around the corner if it hasn’t already started for you. Networking and perfecting my cover letters is on the top of my to-do list, however why not make it fun! I plan to go to my local aesthetic coffee shop and sit and really start figuring out my plan of action for applying and interviewing for positions this summer. Get a warm latte and a delicious sweet treat and lock in.

Discover a new favorite restaurant

There’s no better time to indulge in a restaurant you’ve been wanting to try than when you’re home for a break trying to recover from dining hall meals. That one cute restaurant near you that you saw on Instagram? Try it! Drag along your hungry friends or boyfriend to spend some quality time and catch up with the ones you love while adding a new favorite spot to your growing list of restaurants you can’t live without.

There’s no shame in spending the majority of your time on break in bed or sunken into the couch, that’s what I plan to do as well. However, if at any point you are feeling inspired and want to get out of the house, I suggest keeping some of these activities in mind as a simple switch in your boredom.