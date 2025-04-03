This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As March is coming to a close, so is Women’s History Month. This month I have reflected on how the women I have been surrounded by have impacted me. Obviously, the first answer was my mother, then my sisters, and the teachers and female mentors I have had. Yet, the woman who I felt developed my confidence the most, is a woman I have never met.

I have listened to Beyoncé since the age of twelve. As I grew up, so did my taste in Beyoncé songs, and I not only appreciated her music but I started to learn more about her life. Coming from an all girl band into a career of her own, Beyoncé has always been one to capture attention. With this attention Beyoncé encouraged women all over the world to practice self love. Beyoncé has been an inspiration for women through songs like “Run The World” and donating to domestic violence prevention centers. Beyoncé has also broken down barriers for Black women, one way she did this was by becoming the first Black woman to headline Coachella.

Regardless of her level of fame, Beyoncé has been proud of her identity and has supported other people who relate to her identity to feel free to be themselves. Beyoncé is the artist I listen to when I need to pick myself up, or need a boost in self esteem. It has been a unique experience to learn and grow from the impact of someone I will never meet, nevertheless, I am grateful to have a strong and powerful woman to look up to in the media.