Best Fall Starbucks Drinks

Fall is finally here, and that means cozy sweaters, crisp air, and the return of your favorite seasonal drinks at Starbucks. If you’re looking for the perfect fall drink to get you in the autumn spirit, here are the top three options you can’t miss:

Pumpkin Spice Latte

It wouldn’t be fall without the famous Pumpkin Spice Latte. This drink is the go-to for anyone craving fall flavors. It’s made with espresso, steamed milk, and a special pumpkin spice syrup, then topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spices. Whether you like it hot, iced, or even as a Frappuccino, the PSL is the quintessential fall drink that never disappoints. Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

If you prefer cold drinks but still want that pumpkin taste, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is a perfect choice. Starbucks cold brew coffee is smooth and bold, and the drink is topped with a layer of creamy pumpkin cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice. It’s a refreshing way to enjoy fall flavors without the extra sweetness of a latte. Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato

Looking for something fruity? The Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato is a great fall-themed drink that blends apple flavors with cinnamon, brown sugar, and espresso, all layered with creamy oat milk. It tastes like a warm slice of apple pie, perfect for a chilly day.