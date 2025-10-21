Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes In Recent Years

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there is something about me, it is that I am a lover of two things: Halloween and pop culture. Therefore, I want to take a trip down memory lane and discuss my favorite celebrity Halloween costumes from recent years:

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz as E.T.:

Although this was a bold costume, to say the least, the “Halloween Queen” absolutely crushed it. This celebrity couple debuted this freakishly realistic costume at Heidi’s annual Halloween party last year. The best part has to be the gigantic head that draws the attention of everyone so much that you have to look very carefully to find Heidi’s actual eyes.

Alix Earle as The Cheshire Cat:

Similar to Heidi, the commitment was shown in Alix’s costume. The internet personality used prosthetics to pull off this daring look at her Halloween party last year. The party was fittingly themed as the “Mad Forest”. Additionally, you can view her full transition on her TikTok page, but I am interested in how long it took for her to get those pink and purple stripes off.

Demi Lovato as Snow White:

On a more simple note, Demi looked absolutely stunning as Snow White attending Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween party back in 2023. Wearing a simple blue corset, yellow skirt, and red lip really showed off Demi’s true beauty, in my opinion. If I say this once, I’ll say a thousand times: although basic, you can never go wrong with a princess costume.

Although I could go on for what seems like forever, mentioning icons such as the Kardashians, Hailey Bieber, and Britney Spears, I think these three celebrities encapsulate the different levels celebrities go to when it comes to Halloween.