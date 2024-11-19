This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.
Personally, I think that anytime before Thanksgiving is way too premature to start celebrating the Christmas season. Although I love holiday music, every year I find the carols being rushed into stores, radio stations, and playlists far too early. So, to remedy that, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite artists to listen to this time of year instead of giving into the force-fed Mariah Carey.
- Gracie Abrams. Gracie’s lyrical, passionate, but still gently beautiful songs are perfect to listen to on walks to class to romanticize the season as it turns. If you like the viral hit “That’s So True,” try “Stay,” if you want one of her earliest songs or “Blowing Smoke” from her latest album.
- Hozier. If you’re looking for moody music to match the late November weather, Hozier is perfect for you. Try his debut album– I think “Work Song” is practically this month’s anthem.
- Steve Lacy. If you like R&B music, Steve Lacy is a perfect listen for autumn nights. Sedated but still upbeat, his music is the ideal vibe to listen to as you finish some assignments at night in your dorm.
- David Kushner. Want to lean into the more raw side of the season? Try David Kushner whose songs “Daylight,” “Miserable Man,” and “Mr. Forgettable,” really get into the more gloomy, downcast feelings that inevitably come with daylight savings time. (Tip: Don’t already listen to it if you’re feeling down, it will likely be counterproductive! Instead, try listening when you’re in a good headspace but feel like embracing some melancholy).
- Noah Kahn. Because, after all, how could it really be late fall in New England without listening to our patron artist?