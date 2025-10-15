Balancing Workload and Rest: Why Downtime is Important for Productivity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Living in such a fast-paced world, it’s hard to find time to unwind. Since we are all so used to being busy with school work, a job, activities on campus and more, many of us may even feel guilty when we aren’t working towards accomplishing something. However, resting is just as important. We all need time-off so we don’t overwork ourselves and end up stressed and in a creative rut. Many times, some of my best ideas for papers, projects, etc come when I am just laying in bed. When you are not straining yourself, your mind is able to wander and make new connections that you wouldn’t have thought of under pressure.

Short naps, 10-30 minutes, can really help boost productivity and even improve memory to help with studying. Taking this needed rest to avoid burnout can help you motivate yourself after and give you the energy to complete your task thoroughly, instead of being groggy and making mistakes.

Different people recharge differently. Personally, I like de-stressing by doing calm activities with friends, like going for a walk, grabbing coffee or just watching a show in one of our rooms. But, I know many people like to spend their time relaxing alone. Both versions are completely okay, and the key is to find what works best for you! Listen to your body and when you feel like you really need a break, take it. Remember, downtime isn’t pointless, it is needed to live a balanced life and fuel us for our next endeavor.