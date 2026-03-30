Balancing Wellness and Academics at Holy Cross

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Days on campus are always a busy time for students, as they juggle classes, clubs, homework, and friends. Hours are full of learning, experiences, and connection. As a declared International Studies and Spanish double major, I spend my Wednesdays balancing academic coursework, language practice, and extracurricular activities. Despite the busyness, Wednesdays offer a perfect snapshot into my academic life, highlighting my dedication to my studies and active campus involvement, but also a desire for personal wellness.

My day kicks off with my anthropology lecture, studying gender through ethnographic examples, allowing students to stop and think about the world in different ways than before. It is interesting to read the stories behind the cultures we are studying. After the lecture, I made my way from Stein to Croads for lunch with my friends. I was able to enjoy my favorite meal: nachos topped with ground beef, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese, and onions. Lunch with others is a necessary pause, a chance to catch up, share laughs, and recharge before the next period of classes.

After lunch with my friends, I headed to my Montserrat Course, Curriculum Wars, for a poster workshop to help us prepare for the upcoming academic conference. We were able to work hands-on with PowerPoint, collaborate with our classmates, and use our research with a tangible outlet. Following class, I attended office hours for clarifying questions, before heading to O’Kane for my Visual Art History course, where we explored different contexts behind pieces of art, while tackling the question: What constitutes culture?

As the afternoon wrapped up, I attended a very exciting event, the study abroad fair for first-year students. During this event, the study abroad office reminded freshmen of the various global opportunities open to Holy Cross students, which I am particularly interested in with my future International Studies and Spanish degree.

After all of my responsibilities for the day, evenings are a time for friends and relaxation before delving into homework. I was able to attend yoga at the Jo with my friends, which was a nice way to unwind from a busy academic day. The day ended as I got ready for bed and watched a show. Even with a hectic schedule, every lecture, hangout, or assignment builds the college experience, and I love that no day feels the same way at Holy Cross.