Back To Work

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Tuesday, October 20, the New York Knicks, under head coach Mike Brown, took the court to mark the start of the 2026-2027 regular season. Following a dominant season that culminated in the Knicks’ first championship title in 53 years, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games, the team was back in action. Reminiscing about June, I remember the energy that filled the city. Growing up in New Jersey, I have been an avid fan of the New York Jets, New York Mets, and New York Knicks. While my other sports teams have often failed me, the Knicks prevailed this year.

I still reflect on the excitement of that time. Restaurants and bars were filled with fans of all ages, glued to television screens and decked out in orange and blue. Streets were flooded with crowds gathered around large screens, while families huddled on their couches in anticipation, eager to watch Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama face off. Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet, Mariska Hargitay, and Ben Stiller were regular fans courtside. After each victory, the city erupted, with fans celebrating across all five boroughs as Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind” and Frank Sinatra’s “Theme from New York, New York” blared through the streets. A sense of camaraderie and appreciation for the city united New Yorkers, creating a shared excitement that extended far beyond basketball.

Naturally, Knicks fans have high hopes for the upcoming season. Although the team has gotten off to a slow start, sitting at 2-3 following losses to the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, and Orlando Magic, I am confident that the Knicks can regroup. There is plenty of noise surrounding the team, but the players must remain focused on the fundamentals. With Brunson’s speed and leadership, OG Anunoby’s defensive tenacity, Mikal Bridges’ versatility, Josh Hart’s relentless hustle, and Karl-Anthony Towns’ dominance in the paint, the Knicks have the talent and chemistry to make another championship run.

Beyond the starting lineup, the team’s younger players could also play an important role this season. Tyler Kolek, the former Marquette University standout entering his second season with the Knicks, could earn more minutes and provide valuable depth in the backcourt. Mohamed Diawara is another young player worth watching. The small forward showed promise when given opportunities last season, particularly when injuries opened up additional playing time. His ability to move the ball up the floor, create space on the perimeter, and capitalize on defenders closing out could make him a key contributor as the season progresses.

With each NBA team playing 82 regular-season games, there is still a long road ahead. A slow start does not define an entire season, and the Knicks have plenty of opportunities to find their rhythm. I am excited to follow the team throughout the season and have already been taking advantage of opportunities to watch games between study sessions. As a lifelong fan, I am hopeful that Brunson and the rest of the Knicks will give New York another reason to celebrate. After all, if this team has taught me anything, it is that the energy of New York is never easy to quiet.