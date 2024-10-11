As a self-proclaimed reader, do I really have to read the classics? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

When someone begins their reading journey, along with the normal “figuring-out” of one’s literary interests, genres of intrigue, and favorite subject matter, the question inevitably pops up: “I should probably start getting into the classics, shouldn’t I?”

While seemingly an easy “yes” or “no” answer, this question carries a bit more weight than one might think. If you think about reading the classics, it is easy to romanticize the experience, imagining quaint libraries, mugs of warm drinks, and devastatingly comfortable sweatpants. And while, yes, some of the classics do provide for a cozy, autumn-esque reading experience, others must be treated as a corporate job: stiff, upright, and straight-up boring. There are some classics that are captivating and touching, and there are others you literally can’t read without a dictionary sitting next to you. So naturally, it is scary to pick one up if you don’t know which camp it falls into, but here’s my two-sense on the matter:

The answer to the question whether to read or not to read, is actually quite simple: Do whatever you want! Not reading books that weren’t written in your lifetime does not make you any less of a reader than someone who does. You are not dumb, or uneducated if you can’t sit down and read, let alone enjoy, a complicated 500 page Russian novel by Doestoevsky. It is also important to remember that there is such a thing as not finishing a book. I know, a scary thought. As a reader myself, leaving a book unfinished regardless of how long and dragging the reading experience is, is somehow metaphorically painful. But, especially when it comes to the classics, if you aren’t interested in the slightest after 50 pages, put that thing down and move on. With all the headspace that can often go into reading a classic in the first place, you better be reaping some reward by actually liking the book.

That being said, if you do want to expand your literary knowledge with some classics and you don’t know where to begin, here’s a little advice. When staring down a catalog of the literary greats, including the likes of Fitzgerald, Woolfe, and Dickens, it is easy to forget who you are as a reader. What types of books you like to read that have been published within the past ten years, are probably the same types of classics you would enjoy. If you don’t find pleasure in reading modern romance novels, you probably will not be a huge fan of Wuthering Heights. And the same goes the other way. If you love mystery, you might really love the author Agatha Christie. Whatever floats your boat about modern novels isn’t likely to sink it with the classics.



So, whether you decide to read the classics or not, make sure you are enjoying what you are reading. It is an easy hobby to fall out of love with if you complicate it for yourself. Happy reading!!