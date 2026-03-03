Are Staycations Superior?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m definitely someone who enjoys exploring new places. If circumstances allow, I’m very lucky to say that I fly to a destination about once a year. Looking back on my endeavors from this past year, I spent a significant amount of time in two states that I had never visited before: Kentucky and Tennessee. It was eye-opening to explore a new region, and with both of those trips came memories of a lifetime. I came back home feeling fulfilled and with plenty of stories to tell!

While I was on a flight around this time last year for Spring Break, this year I am taking the week to reset at home. I was admittedly a bit unsure about this decision since I tend to get restless during a staycation. Unless I go into a break with the mindset that I will be sticking to a routine, I will fall into the trap of sleeping until noon and watching way too much Netflix. After some consideration, however, I’ve concluded that I’m excited to have some much-needed downtime…I’ve undoubtedly missed my couch and my family’s home-cooked meals! Since my Spring Break will be wildly different from that of last year, I’ve been wondering how much I will end up enjoying my staycation. Time will tell!

If you’re also partaking in a staycation this year, take the time to decompress, but as I mentioned before, make sure your days have some structure. Pencil in plans with friends who may have overlapping breaks, spend time outside (if the weather permits these days!), try a new recipe, the list goes on!

I hope everyone has a restful Spring Break!