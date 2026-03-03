Are Staycations Superior?

I’m definitely someone who enjoys exploring new places. If circumstances allow, I’m very lucky to say that I fly to a destination about once a year. Looking back on my endeavors from this past year, I spent a significant amount of time in two states that I had never visited before: Kentucky and Tennessee. It was eye-opening to explore a new region, and with both of those trips came memories of a lifetime. I came back home feeling fulfilled and with plenty of stories to tell!
While I was on a flight around this time last year for Spring Break, this year I am taking the week to reset at home. I was admittedly a bit unsure about this decision since I tend to get restless during a staycation. Unless I go into a break with the mindset that I will be sticking to a routine, I will fall into the trap of sleeping until noon and watching way too much Netflix. After some consideration, however, I’ve concluded that I’m excited to have some much-needed downtime…I’ve undoubtedly missed my couch and my family’s home-cooked meals! Since my Spring Break will be wildly different from that of last year, I’ve been wondering how much I will end up enjoying my staycation. Time will tell!
If you’re also partaking in a staycation this year, take the time to decompress, but as I mentioned before, make sure your days have some structure. Pencil in plans with friends who may have overlapping breaks, spend time outside (if the weather permits these days!), try a new recipe, the list goes on!
I hope everyone has a restful Spring Break!