This past week, my friend Bridget (HerCampus Icon) and I were discussing our bodies, and it really changed my perspective in a great way. Bridget is the most beautiful girl, and I’ve never once thought she looked bad. She and I realized that we actually have very similar body-types. While both of us admired how the other looked, we were simultaneously judging our own bodies, while they are very similar. This brought me to the realization of just how unkind we all are towards our bodies. We need to learn to love our bodies.

Bridget shared how she has learned to love her legs because they do so much for her, such as allowing her the ability to ski and run. This really changed my perspective. Why do we care so much about what certain parts of our body may look like, when they really do so much for us? We are able to enjoy life because of our bodies, and we should be grateful.

I am generally confident with myself, and have learned to love my body. However, I still find myself comparing my body to others. I hate that it is something we all do, with all aspects of ourselves. Some people may be thinner, and would rather be curvier, while some who are curvier wish they could be skinny. People with straight hair want curly hair, while people with curly hair want straight hair. We are all so uniquely beautiful the way we are, and I hate how we all feel the need to negatively compare ourselves to one another. I urge you all to appreciate all of the traits that make you unique and beautiful, while also appreciating other people’s beauty, without diminishing your own.