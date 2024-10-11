The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pumpkin spice lattes. Apple cider. Pumpkin muffins. Apple cider donuts. Pumpkin bread. Apple crisp. Apple picking. Pumpkin picking. ‘Tis the season for apples and pumpkins to take center stage as the two prominent fall flavors. These iconic fall staples shape the season through desserts, activities and drinks. As we have just started October and the full force of fall is finally upon us, it’s about time we really put the two fruits up against each other in the ultimate fall fruit face off.

Apples are the essence of back to school, September, the color red, and my favorite fall activity – Apple picking. Apple picking for so many is such an iconic family activity that is a staple in so many childhoods. The crunching leaves and hay rides help shape a fun day out and I truly believe that the apples only taste that good when they’re picked directly from the tree. And after a long day of apple picking, what more do you want than a delicious apple cider donut? Nothing beats a warm donut fresh from the fryer, covered in brown sugar deliciousness. Apple’s seem to dominate the dessert table every fall with apple pie, apple crisp, apple crumble and of course the iconic apple cider donut. Any of these paired with a scold scoop of vanilla ice cream make for a perfect dish.

Pumpkins are beloved amongst PSL lovers and halloween superfans. Pumpkin spice lattes are a fan favorite at most coffee shops and a pumpkin cold brew from starbucks is a delicious replacement from my signature vanilla cream cold brew. I love apple cider, don’t get me wrong but that’s just one drink versus a plethora of pumpkin spiced beverages. So, pumpkin wins in the drink department.

When it comes down to it, both have their strong suits but it seems that the apple wins in more ways than the pumpkin does. Pumpkin desserts and pumpkin picking simply can’t compare to what the apple has to offer each fall. Despite that I will still wait in line for a delicious pumpkin cold brew every fall because I will forever be a sucker for a specialty fall drink.

