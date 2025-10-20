Am I Too Old To Be Here?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know what’s wrong with me, but lately I’ve been feeling old and washed up. I feel like EVERYWHERE I go I’m surrounded by freshmen and sophomores. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with them, I just feel like I’m always the oldest person wherever I go. I know this is delusional, but I literally feel geriatric. How am I a junior????? I have literally no right to be an upperclassman, it’s honestly crazy. It also doesn’t help that a ton of the junior class is abroad right now, so there’s less people my year out and about. I am literally having an existential crisis about being a junior, and about being old, and about graduating. I should not be this old, it’s actually giving me so much stress. What do you mean I am more than HALFWAY DONE WITH COLLEGE??? What do you mean HALF OF THIS CAMPUS IS YOUNGER THAN ME??? I genuinely can’t cope with this information. If it’s this bad first semester of junior year, WHAT am I going to do when I’m a senior. I literally might not even be functioning by that point because I can’t even think about how sad I’m going to be during senior year. I NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. I hate being old and I hate that pretty soon I’m going to have to go to the real world. Clearly I am not handling this well, and I need someone to remind me that my life will not end when I graduate.