Next semester, I will be studying abroad in Dublin, Ireland.

Studying abroad is an opportunity that I have dreamed of for my entire life. I remember touring colleges for my brother and listening eagerly as they discussed various destinations and programs.

Now, I am a junior, and it’s finally my turn to travel the world while studying. Of course, I am so excited for this adventure, but I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t some anxiety paired with my excitement. There is so much to take care of in terms of flights, housing, and classes that it can all feel overwhelming at times. Not to mention, I am a massive overpacker which will not be helpful when I’m trying to lug my massive, heavy suitcase around a brand new city.

Despite these worries, I remind myself daily that there are many resources at my disposal. The study abroad office on campus has all the information I need in case I forget anything or panic, and once I am in Ireland, I’ll still be able to contact them in case of an emergency. Plus, there will be people and resources waiting to help me with anything I need while I am in Dublin.

Though studying abroad can seem daunting at certain moments, I want to remind everyone, including myself, that the amazing memories and opportunities greatly outweigh the stress that comes with them. In twenty years, when I look back on my study abroad experience, I’m going to remember the places I saw and people I met, not the panic of picking housing and classes.