It’s officially April, which means that Women’s History Month, which is celebrated in March, is now behind us. Each year, the National Women’s History Alliance (NWHA) chooses a theme to adhere to for every Women’s History Month. This year’s theme was “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations,” and the goals and objectives that the NWHA implements for the month are acknowledged in tandem with the chosen theme.

In the words of NWHA, 2025’s theme “celebrates the collective strength and influence of women who have dedicated their lives to education, mentorship, and leadership.” In other words, this year’s initiative acknowledges the fact that women have been an inspiration throughout the past and into the present, especially in terms of their contributions to the strength of American educational systems.

Last month’s goals that the NWHA presented included encouraging others to Honor, Inspire, Educate, Unite, and Envision. Honoring includes recognizing the efforts and accomplishments of women educators and leaders in general. In terms of inspiration, the NWHA aims to prompt generations to explore educational and/or leadership opportunities. Educating consists of raising awareness of the overall impact that women have had on society, shining light on their contributions and experiences in the process. Unity is another objective, as the NWHA wants to unite others by bringing communities together to acknowledge the month. Finally, envisioning the future ideally includes honoring the women who came before us and building an uplifting environment for later generations of women.

Even though Women’s History Month has technically come to a close, it’s important to remember that we shouldn’t stop celebrating even though March has come and gone. If you want to show your appreciation for women in your life, I’d keep the goals that the NWHA stuck to and will continue to pursue in mind! It’s an impactful and inspirational initiative that we can all learn something from.