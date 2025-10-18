A Sunday in Boston

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last Sunday, I went to Boston with my mom for the evening to see stand-up comedian John Mulaney’s show at the Wang theater. Starting in middle school, my mom and I began the tradition of heading down to Boston on one Sunday afternoon a month to watch various musicals or ballets. As I grew up and got busier in high school and then college, we haven’t been able to go into the city as regularly, but we still make time for a couple shows a year. On Sunday, we saw John Mulaney, whom we both love. I had never seen a live stand-up performance before and I was so excited to experience it for the first time with one of my favorite comedians.

My mom picked me up from Holy Cross in the afternoon and we drove into Boston together. The weather was beautiful and we were able to have the windows down and appreciate the foliage that was already starting to change. Even though I had just seen her the previous week for her birthday, it was really nice to catch up and talk with her in person again. Once we made it into the city, we got an early dinner and then headed into the Commons. We picked up a small bag of mixed nuts and then hand-fed the squirrels in the park (another small tradition from when I was younger). After that, we walked back to the theater and went in to find our seats. We had an amazing view of the stage and sat down to enjoy the show.

Although my mom and I agreed that it wasn’t our favorite of John Mulaney’s performances (compared to what we’ve seen on Netflix), we both loved the opening act and did, of course, enjoy Mulaney as well. It was really interesting to see him in person as opposed to on a TV screen and I definitely hope that I can make it to another stand-up performance in the future.