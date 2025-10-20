A Scream Queen’s Thriller Halloween Playlist

I adore Halloween; I mean, who doesn’t? It’s actually my favorite holiday (before Christmas and Black Friday). To celebrate this spooky holiday, I made a Halloween watchlist for my roommate and me for each day of this ghoulish month. Every day we watch a scary movie/or Disney channel Monstober episode. (If you want watchlist ideas to get into the Halloween spirit—pun intended—check out my article from last Halloween!)
This year I want to change things up a bit. No, this isn’t a trick; it’s a treat from me to you. So I will be sharing 20 songs from my Thriller ;) Halloween Playlist! Without further ado, let’s get started.
- Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell
A staple song for this spooky season.
- Calling All the Monsters – China Anne McClain
If you watched Disney Channel growing up, you knew it was Halloween time when you heard this gem on those commercial breaks.
- Ghostbusters – Ray Parker Jr
Do I even need to explain this one? The nostalgia, the catchy chorus, and that Stranger Things Halloween episode. Enough said.
- Season of The Witch – Joan Jett and The Blackhearts
This cover of the song is so fresh and raw. It makes me want to stomp around in black boots and a black witchy top.
- Thriller – Michael Jackson
Did you not read the title? Perfection, moving on.
- Monster Mash – Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers
Classic, catchy, and dare I say, corny (but in a really good way)?
- I Want Candy – Bow Wow Wow
Now, this is a sweet song—again, pun intended.
- Insomniac – Memo Boy & Chakra Elfendi
I can guarantee you that almost all the Halloween TikToks you’ll be making will have this in the background.
- Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
Again, another amazing song from the Stranger Things Halloween episode.
- I Put a Spell on You – Annie Lennox
This rendition is so hauntingly good.
- Super Freak – Rick James
Is it really Halloween without hearing this?
- Hungry Like the Wolf – Duran Duran
I don’t know, it just screams Halloween to me.
- Monster High Fright Song – Monster High
It encapsulates girlhood, and did I mention it’s frighteningly catchy?
- This is Halloween – The Nightmare before Christmas
I mean, the name is pretty self-explanatory. But this song is all in good spirits—sorry, I can’t help myself.
- Kill of The Night – Gin Wigmore
This song is like putting on black smudgy eyeliner and wearing a leather mini skirt.
- Hidden In the Sand – Tally Hall
Very creepy; I actually used to be scared of this song because of all the POV TikToks from 2020.
- Halloween Theme – Halloween
When you hear this eerie beat, the best advice is to run. But not in this situation, thankfully.
- Red Right Hand – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
This theme appears in the Peaky Blinders and Scream franchises and sounds very Halloween.
- Disturbia – Rihanna
Dancing to this song in your Halloween costume is a must.
- Bloody Mary – Lady Gaga
I have to confess I was scared of this song for years, but I came around in the end.