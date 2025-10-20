A Scream Queen’s Thriller Halloween Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I adore Halloween; I mean, who doesn’t? It’s actually my favorite holiday (before Christmas and Black Friday). To celebrate this spooky holiday, I made a Halloween watchlist for my roommate and me for each day of this ghoulish month. Every day we watch a scary movie/or Disney channel Monstober episode. (If you want watchlist ideas to get into the Halloween spirit—pun intended—check out my article from last Halloween!)

This year I want to change things up a bit. No, this isn’t a trick; it’s a treat from me to you. So I will be sharing 20 songs from my Thriller ;) Halloween Playlist! Without further ado, let’s get started.

Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell

A staple song for this spooky season.

Calling All the Monsters – China Anne McClain

If you watched Disney Channel growing up, you knew it was Halloween time when you heard this gem on those commercial breaks.

Ghostbusters – Ray Parker Jr

Do I even need to explain this one? The nostalgia, the catchy chorus, and that Stranger Things Halloween episode. Enough said.

Season of The Witch – Joan Jett and The Blackhearts

This cover of the song is so fresh and raw. It makes me want to stomp around in black boots and a black witchy top.

Thriller – Michael Jackson

Did you not read the title? Perfection, moving on.

Monster Mash – Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers

Classic, catchy, and dare I say, corny (but in a really good way)?

I Want Candy – Bow Wow Wow

Now, this is a sweet song—again, pun intended.

Insomniac – Memo Boy & Chakra Elfendi

I can guarantee you that almost all the Halloween TikToks you’ll be making will have this in the background.

Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

Again, another amazing song from the Stranger Things Halloween episode.

I Put a Spell on You – Annie Lennox

This rendition is so hauntingly good.

Super Freak – Rick James

Is it really Halloween without hearing this?

Hungry Like the Wolf – Duran Duran

I don’t know, it just screams Halloween to me.

Monster High Fright Song – Monster High

It encapsulates girlhood, and did I mention it’s frighteningly catchy?

This is Halloween – The Nightmare before Christmas

I mean, the name is pretty self-explanatory. But this song is all in good spirits—sorry, I can’t help myself.

Kill of The Night – Gin Wigmore

This song is like putting on black smudgy eyeliner and wearing a leather mini skirt.

Hidden In the Sand – Tally Hall

Very creepy; I actually used to be scared of this song because of all the POV TikToks from 2020.

Halloween Theme – Halloween

When you hear this eerie beat, the best advice is to run. But not in this situation, thankfully.

Red Right Hand – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

This theme appears in the Peaky Blinders and Scream franchises and sounds very Halloween.

Disturbia – Rihanna

Dancing to this song in your Halloween costume is a must.

Bloody Mary – Lady Gaga

I have to confess I was scared of this song for years, but I came around in the end.