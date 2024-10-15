This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

“What’s your favorite scary movie?”. If you love watching the strange, dark, and mysterious, then this is the perfect guide for you! We are discussing all the classic spooky movies that make Halloween frighteningly fun.

Halloween (1978)

Of course, I had to start with the granddaddy of all Halloween movies, Halloween (1978) directed by the legendary late Wes Craven. This classic movie is about Laurie Strode (starring a young Jamie Lee Curtis) who is being stalked by the deranged escaped killer, Michael Myers. The events in this movie actually take place on Halloween night, what more could you ask for?

Hocus Pocus (1993)

“It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus”. Can you guess what movie this is? This fun spooky movie takes place also on Halloween night but in Salem, Massachusetts (how fun!). This movie’s got an abandoned house, three surprisingly hilarious witches (one of which is Sarah Jessica Parker), an adorable child, a virgin, and a popular girl. Need I go on? Oh, and did I forget to mention there’s a super catchy rendition of “I Put a Spell on You” by the Witches.

Scream (1996)

My favorite movie of all time, Scream (1996). The whole series is great but this is a standout. It changed the horror genre forever, (unsurprisingly another Wes Craven flick). This movie is so eerie, so self-aware and so well done. Sydney (Neve Campbell) is being hunted by Ghostface, a killer on a mission. This movie will keep you wondering who is under the mask until the very end, and be conscious of the fact to never say “I’ll be right back!”

Fear Street: Part 1: 1994 (2021)

Shadyside, Murder capital of the United States. This slasher/horror movie is about a group of teens who must stop a centuries-old sinister curse and masked killer from killing Shadysiders. This is a three-part movie series, which starts in 1994 and ends in 1666. This was one of the best movie series I have ever seen! And if that doesn’t convince you, did I mention that this movie stars Kiana Madeira, Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink!

Totally Killer (2023)

If you love time travel, comedy, 80’s movies, serial killer antagonists, or just the meta-movie genre. This is the movie for you! On Halloween night, Jamie’s life (Kiernan Shipka) is forever changed after she encounters the “Sweet Sixteen Killer” and accidentally travels back in time to 1987 where she must stop the killer, so he can’t kill on Halloween night. I can’t say any more without giving away spoilers but this movie is such a fun watch and stars Olivia Holt, and Julie Bowen.

Those are my top 5 movie selections when it’s that eerie time of year, but if that isn’t enough for your trick or treat bag here are 5 other treats: Black Phone (2022), Halloweentown (1998), Girl Vs. Monster (2012), The Craft (1996), and Unfriended: Dark Web (2018)