A Pizza Lover’s Guide to Boston

Although we all love spending time on campus and in the Worcester area, it is always fun to travel to Boston and explore the various restaurants, museums, and shops. As a frequent visitor of the Boston area and pizza lover, I thought it would be appropriate to recommend my favorite pizza place in the city: Pizzeria Regina.

Located in Boston’s North End, Regina is only a few minutes away from the two rival Boston Bakeries, Mike’s and Modern. Therefore, this restaurant is the perfect place to eat before you enjoy a desert on Hanover Street. With the small seating area, Boston memorabilia on the walls, and cozy bar, this restaurant fits right in with the homey feeling of the North End.

As someone who appreciates a plain, cheese pizza, Pizzeria Regina will always be my number one choice, with its amazing cheese and crispy crust. However, for those who are a little more experimental with their pizza toppings, Regina offers a variety of interesting dishes on their menu. To list a few, they serve sausage cacciatore, capricciosa (mushrooms and mozzarella), and meatball pizza!

Regina is also a great spot for college students as it is much more affordable than some of the fancier restaurants in the North End area, like Giacomo’s Ristorante and Cantina Italiana. The service is also fast. In other words, you won’t be waiting very long for your food, giving you ample time to explore the other various parts of the North End! However, be prepared that there may be a line out the door to get in, as you certainly won’t be the only person looking to try the best pizza in Boston.