A Moo Deng Update: Where is She Now?

The name should ring a bell-yes, Moo Deng, the cuddly, mischievous pygmy hippo who became an internet sensation. If you’re a regular Holy Cross HerCampus reader-which you absolutely should be-then you definitely remember my article chronicling her rise to fame-and my subsequent obsession-last year. I thought it was only fitting that my first article of this year should revisit the Thai queen herself.

Moo Deng turned 1 year old on July 10th, and she still reigns over the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Bhang Phra, Thailand. One hilarious post from the zoo on July 5th shows a much more mature Moo Deng, with two blades of glass placed on her face for a fierce, sassy eyebrow look.

There’s more to Moo Deng than just her water bucket-tossing antics and adorable waddles. A new fact I just learned is that Moo Deng actually has two siblings. Parents Jona, 25, and Tony, 24, also share siblings Pork Stew and Sweet Pork.

Could these be the next Earle or Nader Sisters? My money is on yes. Even more impressive, Miss Moo Deng is the granddaughter of Thailand’s oldest hippo, Malee, at 59 years old. Every family needs a strong matriarch at the helm.

Last year, Thailand was overrun with tourists who flocked from near and far to see the pygmy hippo. The Khao Kheow zoo even started a 24-hour livestream accessible from anywhere in the world, offering fans like me a chance to watch Moo Deng’s antics from afar. As the internet hype around Moo Deng has slowly fizzled, the young hippo is still thriving. Some might argue that there is no better time than now to pay her a visit and avoid the winding lines to snap a photo.

Catch me hopping over to Thailand from Milan while I’m abroad this spring…