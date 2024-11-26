The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is a time of the year that has always been so exciting to me: the holiday time of year when there is so much time to see family and friends, relax and recharge, and eat all the best foods. This year feels so different.

As a freshman I have never experienced a holiday away from my family and hometown friends and life. Although I don’t have much time to reflect on the change due to the amount of work and tests I have upcoming, I am taking this week’s HerCampus article to do just that.

It is still important to take time to think about all the things that you are grateful for. While this might be the hardest time of the semester for many people, as the semester is coming to an end and the work is endless, it has still been a journey I am thankful for. College has taught me more about myself than anything else I’ve ever experienced in my life, and that alone is worthy to be grateful for. Yet, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the people I have met, the professors who I have learned from, and the independence and autonomy I have gained.

I am thankful for this busy semester, as I am in a position I was praying I would be in last year when I applied early to Holy Cross. Now in this holiday season I only feel gracious for the opportunity to gain such an amazing education.