A Love Letter to Dublin

I’ve found myself reflecting on my time abroad a lot more than usual recently. I have no explanation for why I find myself scrolling through pictures of St. Stephen’s Green or my frequent breakfasts at Keogh’s Cafe, but nonetheless, my mind has been on the four months I spent in Dublin. When I would talk to people about my upcoming semester in Ireland, many of them wondered why I chose the city over places like Spain or Italy and made jokes about the drab weather. Although I know I would have loved being abroad regardless of where I ended up, I know Dublin was the perfect place for me. Here are a few of my favorite spots in the city:

Keogh’s Cafe

This adorable cafe right in the center of Dublin serves the best-quality breakfast, lunch, and pastries. Not to mention all of their coffees and teas are served in unique ceramic mugs. I was always excited to see which one my drink would be served in. The staff is so kind, and Keogh’s quickly became a staple that made Dublin feel like home.

Hodges Figgis

Right by the Dawson St. bus stop, I loved walking around the massive bookstore while waiting for whoever I was meeting. I wish I could actually buy more books, but I was working with limited luggage space. Regardless, Hodges Figgis always had new inventory for me to explore and add to my TBR. On my last day in Dublin, I finally purchased a book, a journal, and a bookmark!

The Old Stand

Dublin has so many lively pubs with friendly crowds of people and incredible live music. I loved so many of these spots, but The Old Stand offers a different experience. Don’t get me wrong, the lovely pub can get quite packed during peak social hours, but I made use of the space on a quieter weekday evening to finish off the day. The comfy red booths offer the perfect environment to catch up with people and wind down for the night.