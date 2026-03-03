Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
the Irish flag
the Irish flag
TheDigitalArtist
Holy Cross | Life > Experiences

A Love Letter to Dublin

Anna Cerami Student Contributor, College of the Holy Cross
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve found myself reflecting on my time abroad a lot more than usual recently. I have no explanation for why I find myself scrolling through pictures of St. Stephen’s Green or my frequent breakfasts at Keogh’s Cafe, but nonetheless, my mind has been on the four months I spent in Dublin. When I would talk to people about my upcoming semester in Ireland, many of them wondered why I chose the city over places like Spain or Italy and made jokes about the drab weather. Although I know I would have loved being abroad regardless of where I ended up, I know Dublin was the perfect place for me. Here are a few of my favorite spots in the city:

  1. Keogh’s Cafe

This adorable cafe right in the center of Dublin serves the best-quality breakfast, lunch, and pastries. Not to mention all of their coffees and teas are served in unique ceramic mugs. I was always excited to see which one my drink would be served in. The staff is so kind, and Keogh’s quickly became a staple that made Dublin feel like home. 

  1. Hodges Figgis 

Right by the Dawson St. bus stop, I loved walking around the massive bookstore while waiting for whoever I was meeting. I wish I could actually buy more books, but I was working with limited luggage space. Regardless, Hodges Figgis always had new inventory for me to explore and add to my TBR. On my last day in Dublin, I finally purchased a book, a journal, and a bookmark!

  1. The Old Stand

Dublin has so many lively pubs with friendly crowds of people and incredible live music. I loved so many of these spots, but The Old Stand offers a different experience. Don’t get me wrong, the lovely pub can get quite packed during peak social hours, but I made use of the space on a quieter weekday evening to finish off the day. The comfy red booths offer the perfect environment to catch up with people and wind down for the night. 

Anna Cerami

Holy Cross '26

Anna Cerami is a junior at the College of the Holy Cross majoring in English with a concentration in Creative Writing. She loves reading, watching movies, and spending time with friends in her free time.