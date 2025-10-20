A Look Into the Fashion World With My Sister!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lauren is both my iconic older sister and my stylist since I was born. She has a great eye for fashion and has manifested this in her career. I wanted to interview her to learn more about her professional experience and why she loves this line of work!

Where do you work, and what do you do in your role?

I work for Kirna Zabête, which is a luxury multibrand women’s retailer with 7 boutiques and an e-commerce site. As a member of the web team, I primarily plan the themes for our marketing emails and select the products we feature in them, as well as manage the look and feel of our website, including the collection edits. Separately, I oversee our Farfetch business, which is a third-party marketplace where we sell our products in another setting, in addition to our stores and our own site.

What is your favorite part of your job?

The ability to use my creative side and the freedom I have to use my own ideas. I also love being around people everyday who love fashion as much as I do, and love discovering new brands through our buyers.

What advice would you give someone who wants to work in fashion like you?

Intern in different areas of fashion so you can figure out what really interests you. Also, connect with alumni from your school – they can share what their roles are like and might even introduce you to helpful contacts or recruiters.

Who are your style inspirations?

Rosie Huntington Whiteley, @styledsara on Instagram, and the 90s supermodels. I also love Kendall Jenner’s style lately.

What are your favorite fashion brands, and why?

Ralph Lauren has always been my favorite brand-it’s classic and timeless but always fresh and exciting. I’m also obsessed with Toteme and Khaite.

What are your 3 favorite things in your closet right now?

My Flore Flore basics, my black St. Agni dress, and my Dehanche belts!

What trends do you see emerging in the next few months?

For fall, equestrian/countryside influences such as plaids, field jackets, and suede. Another trend I have been seeing is bold pops of color such as cobalt and bright red.

What affordable brands do you recommend for college girls on a budget?

Mango has a lot of great pieces that aren’t too expensive – it’s definitely one of my favorite places to shop.