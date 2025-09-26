A Letter To Our Seniors

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dear Seniors,

It’s surreal to think that we have officially entered our last year of college! These last three years at Holy Cross have (unfortunately) been the quickest of my life thus far, and at this rate, graduation will definitely feel like it has crept up on all of us come springtime. With this being said, I have some advice for us to keep in mind as we continue to embark on what will undoubtedly be one of, if not the best, years of our undergraduate experiences (or even our lives!)

Put in hours at the library, attend club meetings, go to office hours, and try to avoid skipping that Friday morning class after a night out…but also take advantage of campus traditions, take a homework break for a Cool Beans ice cream run, accept the party invitation, book the October Break flight! (See you soon, Nashville!)

Walk around campus without looking down at your phone, address familiar faces by their names, say “yes” more than “no,” and of course, savor every moment. All of this may sound cliché, but I can’t think of better ways to ensure that we will walk across the stage in May with no regrets. Of course, there are plenty more words of advice where that came from, but for now, take these guidelines, run with them, and see where they take you.

The start of this school year marks the final few months where we can be adults without being in an “adult world” characterized by a plethora of responsibilities and an overall complex reality. If you haven’t been convinced already, that fact should certainly be motivation enough to make the absolute most of the little time we have left on the Hill!

Best,

A Fellow Senior