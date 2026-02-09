A Letter of Gratitude

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we approach Valentine’s Day, people all over the world think about their loved ones and show small acts of kindness toward one another. Whether this be a romantic partner, a friend, or a family member, showing your gratitude and appreciation for them can be much more impactful than you may think. Oftentimes, we do not realize just how much receiving a kind note can boost someone’s mood. These small interactions with those around us can contribute to our wellbeing as well as help us feel connected to other people.

In saying this, I would like to express my gratitude for my amazing friends that I have made here at Holy Cross, who never fail to put a smile on my face or run to my side when I’m feeling down. You guys are my rock and I love you. I am thankful for the new friendships and connections that this year has brought me, allowing me to feel supported, accepted and always laughing. Shoutout to my hometown friends – no matter how far apart we are, distance never changes us. And last but not least, I want to express my appreciation to my wonderful parents who support me in everything that I do.

During this Valentine’s season, I hope that everyone can take a moment to express their gratitude towards the people they love most. Remember that a little bit of appreciation can go a very long way.