As the air turns colder, the leaves change colors, and students leave for fall break, it is clear that Halloween is fast approaching. The exciting holiday, filled with spooky decorations, fun costumes, and delicious treats, is the best time to engage in a movie night with family or friends. Whether you like scary movies, light-hearted movies, or even comedies, there is a wide variety of options for a fun Halloween-themed night.

Amongst my favorite Halloween movies, Ghostbusters is a classic film option for movie night. The iconic 1984 movie features ghost hunters Ray, Peter, Egon, and Winston, who spend their days tracking down the ghosts that roam New York City. The movie brings the perfect mix of comedy and scares for a fun night that everyone can enjoy.

Another perfect film for movie night is the classic Disney adaptation of Hocus Pocus. The film, originally published in 1993, follows the three Sanderson Sisters as they are magically awakened to wreak havoc on the city. The protagonists Max and Dani are tasked with protecting the witches’ spell book in order to prevent their magic from becoming immortal. The film is a perfect option for families with younger children or anyone who is looking for a great laugh.

Finally, scary movies always lead to a fun time when hanging out with family or friends. For a haunting night, a great option is the 1978 film, Halloween, which creates for the optimal mix of jump scares and eerily creepy scenes. The movie follows Michael Myers after he escapes from prison and is on the loose in his hometown. The movie has since become one of the most successful Halloween themed movies, and allows for enjoyment by many viewers.

Overall, there is an option for everyone to enjoy a Halloween-themed movie night, whether they prefer spooky horror films with jump-scares and eerie atmospheres, family-friendly animations featuring playful characters and plots perfect for younger children, or even classic scary thrillers that combine suspense with timeless storytelling. This variety makes it a versatile and inclusive event that can be changed to suit all ages and tastes in film, ensuring everyone has an enjoyable and memorable experience during the spooky season.