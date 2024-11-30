This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As a One Directioner, I imagined my children in the future coming up to me saying “Who’s Liam Payne? He just passed away” and telling them the stories about the famous One Direction. Instead, I found out that Liam Payne passed away while on October break back home. This news was devastating, and every friend I had made sure to check in on me because they knew that I was not okay. I was impressed with Liam’s ability to write such lyrical masterpieces, sing so beautifully, and impress on stage. I used to have tons of Liam stickers, including pictures of him hanging all up on my walls. One time when I was younger, I protested the use of spoons because he was afraid of them. Upon hearing the news of his passing, I blasted “Love You Goodbye” and “I Want to Write You A Song.” It was as dramatic as it could’ve been. Apparently this week is his funeral. Many fans are planning on attending for the sole purpose of witnessing the One Direction reunion. This is terrible and very insensitive. I hope for Liam and his family’s sake that people can control themselves and not attend this very solemn event. While the world is grieving Liam Payne, the marks that he made on this world are everlasting.