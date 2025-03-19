This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Going to a school located near a train station that will take you into Boston is a privilege I have not used enough. This weekend my friends from home came to spend their spring break with me. Of course they wanted to see Boston, it was their first time. In order to get the most out of the time we had, we left for Boston right after my final class on Friday. An hour and a half train ride with your best friends that you don’t get to talk to all the time, is therapeutic. Seeing their faces look at the towering buildings and beautiful architecture of Boston filled me with more joy than I could have imagined.

We started our day by walking around, and drinking and eating from local bakeries. After we hit up one of my favorite streets in Boston, Newbury street. My friends’ day was made by visiting their first ever Brandy store. After shopping at all the cute and local boutiques, we decided it was time to get dinner. At dinner my hometown friends who go to Babson surprised us by meeting us at Back Bay Social to enjoy food and music. Dinner was the most heartwarming experience, and a combination of both my life at school and my life at home.

Riding the train home, I felt so content and satisfied with my day and the decision I made to come to Holy Cross.