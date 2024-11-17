The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am writing from Washington D.C., just blocks away from where Kamala Harris conceded the election results in her speech at Howard University. I am filled with fear, anxiety, and tears. To me, the choice was always simple. From the onset, it was not about policy. It was about choosing between a person filled with empathy and kindness, aiming for the common good of our nation, and another person, filled with anger, disrespect, and malicious intent, dividing our nation further through hatred rather than uniting it as a true leader. How can evil prevail over goodness? How can such a clear choice to me be so oblivious to others?

I understand that everyone has a different experience. People are influenced by their parents, their neighbors, teachers, and the news. Some people center certain policy issues at the forefront of their decisions because of certain experiences they have had. I understand paying more for food that was cheaper three years ago hurts. I understand that people believe in the sanctity of life. I understand the worries surrounding border control. What I cannot understand, or even condone, is people who did not vote for the clearly superior candidate, in terms of experience, knowledge, and kindness, simply because she is not a man. Similarly, I will never understand people who view such a horrible man as an icon, idolizing him as a god and making it a part of their personality to support his campaign of hatred.

My heart breaks for my little girls everywhere, who will grow up being taught that the president is the highest office of our nation, one that is supposed to be respected. Yet, the person sitting in that position has raped and assaulted women, disrespecting them both physically and verbally. How is that the model they are supposed to look up to? It cannot and will not be.