A Bingo Disaster

I will never play Bingo again. Just kidding, but I thought that for a while. I had an embarrassing bingo experience.

During my senior year of high school, I attended an Accepted Students Day at a different college (I obviously did not end up attending). At the accepted students day, all the students were gathered into the auditorium and sat on bleachers. My stomach was turning because I had to sit next to random students whom I did not know. The administrators explained that bingo is a huge activity at their school because they offer big prizes. They walked around slowly and handed everyone a bingo card. Explaining to the kids that prizes consisted of a TV, headphones, an iPad, and even more stuff, everyone excitedly held onto their bingo cards.

For some reason, I was so nervous that I could barely listen to the administrators explaining the directions, but that did not seem like a problem considering bingo is self-explanatory. The game began, and I started hearing a bunch of numbers being called. I noticed my card had a lot of them, and I began crossing out the numbers on my card. All of a sudden I realized I had a row of numbers, which meant I got bingo. I hesitated but raised my hand and shouted “bingo”. A tall blond woman guided me to the front of the auditorium in front of the entire crowd. She had me read off my numbers and shook my hand. I couldn’t be more excited. Everyone cheered. All of a sudden, she asked to see my card. As she looked at it, she announced that I had done it wrong and it was only bingo if it was a specific line of numbers in a row. She smiled awkwardly and made me sit back down. I could feel everyone’s eyes on me as I walked all the way back to my seat, and even heard a few people laugh. I immediately knew I never wanted to attend that school or play bingo again.