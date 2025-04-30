5 Ways to Minimize Consumption for the Remainder of 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

While I am aware that we are well into 2025 at this point, it’s never too late to tack on a new resolution. Bearing in mind that the majority of New Years’ Resolutions are abandoned by February, I would argue that it’s always beneficial to check in with ourselves and brainstorm ways to improve our habitats for the remainder of the year. In honor of Earth Day, I would like to focus on ways to minimize damage to both our planet and wallets on a daily basis. Without further ado, here are some easy, cost effective ways to minimize your carbon footprint that do not include taking shorter showers or installing solar panels outside your dorm.

THRIFT, THRIFT, THRIFT:

Clearly, I cannot stress this tip enough. Not only will your wallet thank you, but your moral conscience will too. In this day in age, I often hear about how unethical it is to order from brands like Shein who rely on cheap labor and material to charge such low prices for the clothing. However, it is also important to recognize that not only overtly cheap brands such as Shein, Temu, etc., sell products made in foreign sweatshops but also more reputable brands. While it is virtually impossible to not support brands like this, it is possible to minimize your dependence on them. Why buy basics on Amazon when you could just as easily thrift them for a lower price? Having just recently gotten back into thrifting, I can personally vouch for the fact that if you are willing to do some digging, you can find quality, staple pieces. On the flipside, you can also donate clothes you no longer need to thrift stores, concession shops, or charities. There are so many people out there who would really appreciate that old prom dress you will never wear again or a pair of jeans you hardly get any use out of these days. Repurposing your clothes is much more productive to our environmental agenda than allowing them to rot away in a landfill. Cleaning out your closet makes room for new pieces that you will get more wear out of. I stand by the fact that a great way to declutter your mind is to declutter your closet.

No outlet left unplugged:

This is the most straightforward tip. There is no reason your phone charger should perpetually be plugged into the wall. When you are not using it, unplug it. Your electric bill will thank you.

Buy what you actually need:

This goes for any instance in which you are purchasing something. Whether it be at the mall, the grocery store, etc, it’s important to be mindful of your impulsive purchases. While you should treat yourself to small luxuries and things you don’t technically need every so often, there is no need to be buying a head of lettuce every time you go to the grocery store only for it to rot in the back of your fridge until it is no longer usable. Fresh produce is EXPENSIVE; buy what you will realistically consume rather than what you wish to consume. This is also a baseline rule for any trips to Sephora, Ulta, or Target. As a woman, I am well aware of just how dangerous these places are but I am urging you all to stay vigilant. There is no need to buy new concealer, shampoo, etc., if you already have a half bottle left at home. Okay, yes, I am referring to the infamous “Project Pan” that circulated around TikTok in January. Like many others, I was quick to label this trend as “out of touch” and as spewing a blatantly obvious truth. Of course I use all of my products to completion before replacing them! But, upon further reflection,…do I actually? The next time you have the urge to buy a new cosmetic or skin care product, try to repress it unless it’s an item you actually set out to get. If there’s a new cleanser you really want to try, you can purchase it after finishing the one currently sitting on your shower shelf. Do not let the Target trap suck you in. Go in with an agenda and then walk right out.

Leftovers are your best friend:

Leftovers can get you far. I know the prospect of eating leftovers is less enticing than ordering out or buying fresh ingredients for a new recipe you want to try, but everyday life is not that glamorous. Sometimes you need something quick and easy to prepare that can sustain you for the night. The best way to approach this is to find ways to repurpose your leftovers that will make them exciting again. We’ve all heard about the leftover Thanksgiving sandwich but allow me to introduce you to another concept more applicable to daily life: all leftovers can be made into a panini. While I was home over Easter break, my mother graciously made me one of my favorite h’orderves: tomato, basil & mozzarella. For some odd reason, the rest of my family does not share the same burning passion for tomatoes that I do and so they did not eat as much as me. Rather than let my mom throw out perfectly good food, I told her to wrap them up and put them in the fridge. A couple of nights later, as I was scavenging for something to eat, I grabbed the leftovers, some bread, and olive oil and pressed them all into a panini. Of course, if you don’t have a panini press, you could just as easily cook a sandwich on a skillet. If you have leftover meat, whether it be steak, ham, etc., press it into a panini for lunch the next day or better yet, toss chopped up pieces onto an omelet and behold: dinner. Before I ramble on too long, another thing I often do is take leftover tofu from the fridge, reheat it on a skillet, and pour it over some instant Ramen. Suddenly, my meal is more nourishing and “glamorous” than just instant Ramen. These are just a few examples of making “old” food new again. However, there are an unlimited amount of ways to go about this. Just remember, food is a valuable resource. It is best to be conscious of how you use it.

Books can be shared:

As an avid reader, there are phases in my life when I find myself reading book after book after book. Obviously, I can not afford to buy a $20 book each time I reach the end of one. My philosophy is to only buy meaningful or at least, aesthetic-looking, books that can spice up my room decor. Other than that, trade or borrow books from your relatives and friends. I am lucky enough to have a sister and mother who both seem to have an endless supply of books in their rooms. However, if you don’t have this luxury, try your public library or trade books among friends. Books are meant to be recycled among people. You and all your friends do not each need a copy of Sally Rooney’s latest book just for it to permanently take up residence in your respective piles of books. This rule can also apply to textbooks. Seek out people who have previously taken the classes you are enrolled in. They will most likely never touch an old textbook again and will be willing to let you take it off their hands. If not, there are plenty of websites online to purchase used books.

These are just some of the many ways you, as an individual, can be mindful of your environmental footprint and reduce your consumption. While we cannot always control what the politicians in the Oval Office prioritize, we can control what we prioritize. Your habits can rub off on those around you, causing a ripple effect that makes lasting change in your surroundings.