As a college student, I know how hard it is to have to pick a new outfit for every day. The weather is changing, I rarely have enough time to put a lot of thought into it, and half my closet is still back home! This is why I am sharing five easy tips that I use to turn my outfit from boring to beautiful!

Have Fun With Layering!

Layering can look like putting a long sleeve shirt under a short sleeve or crop top. But other examples include putting on necklaces of various lengths, wearing a cute sweater over a dress, or mixing various textures of fabric in your outfit. This can easily make a plain outfit much more interesting to look at and gives you a chance to use your clothes in unconventional ways that you may never have thought of before! I love to use this layering method when it starts getting cold outside. That way I get to layer some of my favorite jackets and sweaters with dresses I used over the Summer, and add some tights to keep warm.

Don’t Be Afraid to Accessorize!

Adding some fun necklaces, bracelets, and rings that go with your outfit are some ways to use jewelry to your advantage. However, other accessories often go overlooked. It is amazing what a scarf, belt, or hat can do to an outfit. Adding some unique accessories and maybe a pop of color to your main outfit.

Use a Timeless Jacket!

Having a jacket that can go with almost any outfit and serves as a grab-and-go purpose is perfect for when you are in a rush. I recommend getting a nice, warm jacket of a neutral color that way it won’t clash with any other colors that the rest of your outfit may have. Depending on your personal style, this can be a jean jacket, leather jacket, corduroy, and any other that you can think of.

Create a Color Palette!

Settling on some colors for your outfit helps you look nice and put together. Some of you may have heard of the “Sandwich Method” which is similar to the tip I am trying to give. Matching your top with your shoes for example shows that you put some thought into your outfit and make it pleasing to the eye. Similarly, making sure that the colors you wear all look good with each other helps a lot!

Add Some Flair to Your Clothes!

Cuffing your jeans, rolling up sleeves, and adding some cool socks all add dimension to your outfit and also helps you use your clothes creatively! Sometimes changing up or bedazzling some old clothes helps to give them some new life, and supports sustainable fashion.

Additional tip: Picking your outfit the night before will save you a lot of time in the morning and gives you a chance to make sure you are prepared for the next day. Once you get into the habit, you’ll wonder how you went so long without doing this!

I hope this short guide helped you create some great outfits. I am a firm believer that if you look good, you feel good, and confidence is the best accessory a girl can have!