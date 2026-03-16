5 Must Have Shoes to Step Into Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
As the temperature slowly begins to rise into the mid-50s, College of the Holy Cross campus has started to come alive. The energy feels brighter and the air seems lighter. Students are rushing to the Hoval, eager to sunbathe in the lawn chairs, claim a table outside of Dinand, or just take walks around campus. Along the way, they notice the snow beginning to melt and the first buds of flowers starting to peek through. In response to the warmer weather, I have started to bring out my spring shoes, elevating my own outfits. I have compiled a list of a few of my favorite pairs of spring kicks:
- Steve Madden Velcro Sneakers
Since last spring, I’ve been loving the velcro sneakers from Steve Madden. They come in a variety of colors and are incredibly easy to slip on, instantly elevating any outfit. They’re great for both casual and slightly athletic occasions. I have a classic white pair that’s a staple for everyday classes, but I also wear my pink and black pair quite often. Most of Steve Madden’s shoes are moderately priced and the brand frequently has sales.
- Ballet Flats & Mary Janes
Ballet flats and Mary Janes are definitely making a comeback and I’m all for it. They pair perfectly with jeans or even a denim skirt. They’re also a sleek option if you need something polished for a job interview or professional event. I’ve found great, affordable pairs at places like Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, and Target.
- Rainbow Flip Flops
There’s nothing I love more than a flip-flop-and-leggings combination. My go-to flip flops are Rainbow Sandals. They never disappoint. I’ve gone through a few pairs over the years, but they last incredibly long. They hold up through all kinds of weather and are perfect for quickly slipping on when running out the door.
- “Running Sneakers” (New Balance, Hokas, OnCloud)
Whether or not you actually run, it’s essential to have a pair of comfortable sneakers for walking around campus. I’m a huge fan of the bright colors from Hoka. I also have a great pair from New Balance that feels a bit less sporty but are cute enough to wear to class. Onclouds are also a fan favorite. In the spring, I take advantage of the warmer weather and often go on walks with friends off campus. So, having a comfortable pair of shoes is a must.
5. Backless Sneakers
I recently discovered suede backless sneakers and have started incorporating them into my everyday outfits. They’re incredibly easy to slip on with a thin pair of socks and I especially like versions that are lined with faux fur. Lately, I’ve had my eye on the mule sneakers from Back70 and love the variety of neutral colors they come in