5 Must Have Shoes to Step Into Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the temperature slowly begins to rise into the mid-50s, College of the Holy Cross campus has started to come alive. The energy feels brighter and the air seems lighter. Students are rushing to the Hoval, eager to sunbathe in the lawn chairs, claim a table outside of Dinand, or just take walks around campus. Along the way, they notice the snow beginning to melt and the first buds of flowers starting to peek through. In response to the warmer weather, I have started to bring out my spring shoes, elevating my own outfits. I have compiled a list of a few of my favorite pairs of spring kicks: