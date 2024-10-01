4 Newly Released Songs You Need To Add To Your Current Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

There is almost nothing I hate more than when my music feels stale and uninspired. It is quite literally the worst feeling— ever. In an effort to either keep your playlists fresh or revive them, I have compiled a list of 4 songs from “smaller” artists that have been released within the past two weeks.

“WHOLESOME” by Indigo De Souza

This song is perfect for those already mourning the end of Brat Summer. “WHOLESOME” will most definitely fill the void that Brat left and allow you to transition back to normalcy. It contains all of the electronic fun of hyperpop while also lyrically being soft and cozy— perfect for fall.

“Therapist” by Zola Simone

Coming from a fellow college student not too far away (NYU Clive Davis Institute), Zola Simone, creates fun and upbeat pop music with soul and funk influences. This song’s addicting bassline paired with Simone’s cool, layered vocals creates a song that you can’t (and don’t want) to get out of your head. This song is perfect for fans of mesmerizing synth melodies and intricate drum grooves and definitely takes inspiration from the artist Remi Wolf.

“Forward To The Kill” by Sydney Ross Mitchell

Do you like Gracie Abrams? Clairo, maybe? Then, you need to hear this latest release from Sydney Ross Mitchell, the singer-songwriter from Lubbock, Texas. Mitchell’s soft, layered voice on top of pretty indie guitar chords, all above a delicate vinyl fuzz, make for a perfectly swoonful song that would serve as a treat to any playlist.

“BACK IN OFFICE” by Odunsi (The Engine)

After hearing the opening verse of this latest release from Odunsi (The Engine), it’s nearly impossible to not want to dance. The self-proclaimed “Nigerian Boyfriend”’s song was released last Friday and is already one of his most popular songs, and it’s easy to see why. This song blends traditional American R&B with African rhythm while also incorporating soft strings and piano.