22 Things for 22 Years

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
To celebrate turning 22 years old, I decided to list out 22 things that I’ve learned over the years! Some are pieces of advice, some are lighthearted, and others are things I definitely wish I had learned earlier on in college.
- You might not be messy, but get a good stain remover! Sometimes Tide-To-Go just won’t cut it.
- Live in a city other than your hometown or college town for at least a few months.
- Study abroad!!!!!
- Write thank you notes to your professors at the end of every semester.
- Drink at least 40 ounces of water a day!
- You don’t have to go to grad school right away. Take a gap year!
- Get plants for your dorm room/apartment!
- Sometimes it’s better to invest money into certain things if whatever you’re buying will last you longer.
- Find a hobby sport and people to play it with! (Mine is pickleball!)
- Learn how to properly clean things while in your twenties. It’s a life skill!
- Have a career & skills elevator pitch and one fun conversation topic for networking events. This served me well in D.C.
- Grow your own herbs if you can.
- Practice cooking! That’s also an important life skill and fun to do!
- You do not have to be nice to everyone, but it’s important to be kind to everyone.
- On that same note, learn how to stand up for and advocate for yourself.
- Get a nice purse and a real wallet, not just a phone wallet.
- Have some staple jewelry pieces that will go with a lot!
- Always have an updated resume.
- Don’t buy $7 coffees all the time.
- Figure out what values or principles you’re not willing to budge on and stick to them.
- Never turn down a sweet treat.
- Be kind to yourself! You know your true worth so never diminish it!