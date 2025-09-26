Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
woman wearing a silver pleated dress standing next to balloons
22 Things for 22 Years

Rhiannon Dyment Student Contributor, College of the Holy Cross
To celebrate turning 22 years old, I decided to list out 22 things that I’ve learned over the years! Some are pieces of advice, some are lighthearted, and others are things I definitely wish I had learned earlier on in college. 

  1. You might not be messy, but get a good stain remover! Sometimes Tide-To-Go just won’t cut it.
  2. Live in a city other than your hometown or college town for at least a few months. 
  3. Study abroad!!!!!
  4. Write thank you notes to your professors at the end of every semester. 
  5. Drink at least 40 ounces of water a day!
  6. You don’t have to go to grad school right away. Take a gap year!
  7. Get plants for your dorm room/apartment!
  8. Sometimes it’s better to invest money into certain things if whatever you’re buying will last you longer.
  9. Find a hobby sport and people to play it with! (Mine is pickleball!)
  10. Learn how to properly clean things while in your twenties. It’s a life skill!
  11. Have a career & skills elevator pitch and one fun conversation topic for networking events. This served me well in D.C.
  12. Grow your own herbs if you can.
  13. Practice cooking! That’s also an important life skill and fun to do!
  14. You do not have to be nice to everyone, but it’s important to be kind to everyone.
  15. On that same note, learn how to stand up for and advocate for yourself.
  16. Get a nice purse and a real wallet, not just a phone wallet.
  17. Have some staple jewelry pieces that will go with a lot!
  18. Always have an updated resume.
  19. Don’t buy $7 coffees all the time.
  20. Figure out what values or principles you’re not willing to budge on and stick to them.
  21. Never turn down a sweet treat.
  22. Be kind to yourself! You know your true worth so never diminish it!
